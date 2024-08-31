FEMA to Open Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Serving Davison and Turner Counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – FEMA will operate a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center serving Davison and Turner Counties over the next month. The Center will alternate operations between Mitchell and Viborg, initially opening in Mitchell on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The full schedule for September is below.

The center provides one-on-one assistance for people affected by the recent severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding. Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain disaster assistance programs, help people complete or check the status of applications for federal assistance, and get information on additional resources offered by the State of South Dakota.

Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Locations and Dates:

Table 1: Davison and Turner County Disaster Recovery Centers Schedule.

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Davison County Fairgrounds- V-Tel Room 3200 West Havens Ave Mitchell, SD 57301 Tuesday, Sept 3 – Sunday, Sept 8 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.* *Sept 3 hours begin at 1 p.m. Viborg Community Center 101 East Sorenson St. Viborg, SD 57070 Monday, Sept 9 – Friday, Sept 20 (closed Saturday, Sept 14) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.* *Sept 9 & Sept 15 hours begin at 1 p.m. Davison County Fairgrounds- V-Tel Room 3200 West Havens Ave Mitchell, SD 57301 Monday, Sept 23 – Sunday, Sept 29 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.* *Sept 23 hours begin at 1:00 p.m.

To search for Disaster Recovery Centers, visit www.fema.gov/drc or text DRC and your Zip Code to 43362 for a list of centers closest to you.

As of August 29, 2024, FEMA has approved over $4.1 million in assistance to individuals for the South Dakota disaster recovery.

How to Apply for Disaster Assistance

Residents can apply for disaster assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center, or in the following ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov for English, or DisasterAssistance.gov/es for Spanish.

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) anytime from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as assistive listening devices, resources for low vision, and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448.