ALE Investigation Leads to Charges at Two Johnston County Stores

JOHNSTON COUNTY N.C.

On August 30, 2024, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Division conducted an enforcement operation in Johnston County, resulting in multiple arrests and seizures. ALE special agents executed search warrants at two businesses in Garner—Prime Vape and Tobacco, located at 5533 NC-42 East and Cleveland Vape and Tobacco, located at 11007 Cleveland Road. The operation followed a complaint alleging illegal activities at these locations. The investigation revealed evidence of illegal drug sales at both stores. During the searches, ALE agents seized over five pounds of marijuana, illegal THC products, psilocybin mushrooms, Khat, spirituous liquor, drug paraphernalia, and $8,630 in U.S. currency. The following individuals have been charged in connection with the operation: Hany Mohamed Saleh Hasan, 21, of Clayton, the owner of both stores, faces multiple serious charges, including: Yaser Al Wesabi, 28, of Clayton, an employee at both Prime Vape and Tobacco and Cleveland Vape and Tobacco, has been charged with: Steven Pusey, 37, of Garner, an employee at Cleveland Vape and Tobacco, has been charged with: Rochelle Samero, 41, of Angier, also an employee at Cleveland Vape and Tobacco, has been charged with unauthorized possession of spirituous liquor ALE’s 111 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

