Governor Green and the Department of Transportation Host Federal Funds Summit

Posted on Aug 30, 2024

Governor Josh Green, M.D., his Federal Funds Team and the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT), in collaboration with Hawaiʻi’s congressional delegation, federal agencies and the White House, hosted a three-day federal funds summit in July. The summit was a part of the Governor’s Investing in Hawaiʻi’s Future initiative to maximize federal funding for the state.

During the summit, experienced state, county and community grants leaders conducted various workshops on the federal grant application and administration process, including strategies for securing matching funds, grant writing logic models and lessons learned.

Federal partners from the U.S. Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Transportation, and Treasury as well as from the Environmental Protection Agency and Executive Office of the President, presented on their respective programs, offering local grants teams the opportunity to meet federal partners face to face, ask questions and advocate for community projects.

“From mauka to makai, keiki to kūpuna, federal funding is a huge benefit to Hawaiʻi,” emphasized Governor Green. “While this year’s summit is pau, the conversations and collaborations it catalyzed are only beginning. Together, we will build upon this momentum to secure as many federal resources for Hawaiʻi as possible.”

Reflecting on the importance of federal agencies’ participation in the summit, HDOT Director Ed Sniffen said, “Federal funding presents unique opportunities for Hawaiʻi to advance our communities and infrastructure, even though navigating the process can be challenging. At the summit, our local grants teams were able to engage directly with federal partners, address our specific needs and discover new opportunities that align with our state’s vision. This dialogue is essential as we work together to bring transformative projects to life across Hawaiʻi.”

Approximately 500 in-person and virtual attendees registered for the summit, indicating strong statewide interest in federal funding. Given the summit’s positive reception, Governor Green’s administration plans to host a summit annually to continue to facilitate connections and knowledge sharing.

To learn more about Governor Green’s Investing in Hawaiʻi’s Future initiative, please visit governor.hawaii.gov/federal-funds.