Office of the Governor – News Release – PUC Chair to Step Down

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION CHAIR TO STEP DOWN

November 10, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today announced that Public Utilities Commission (PUC) Chair Leodoloff (“Leo”) Asuncion, Jr. will be leaving his post on November 17, 2025.

“Leo’s decades of work in planning and policy, including his leadership at the PUC, have provided meaningful service to Hawaiʻi. We appreciate his commitment to public service and wish him well in his next chapter,” said Governor Green.

The PUC regulates all chartered, franchised, certificated and registered public utility companies operating in the state. The commission’s mission is to ensure safe, reliable and affordable utility services that are in the public interest.

Asuncion was first appointed to the PUC in 2019 by then-Governor David Ige. He has served as PUC chair since July 1, 2022. Previously, he served as a planning program administrator before becoming director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Office of Planning (now known as the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development). He also served as Planning Program Manager of the Hawaiʻi Coastal Zone Management Program from 2011 to 2013. His resume includes roles in the public and private sectors throughout Hawaiʻi and the Pacific region.

“After 11 years of being an appointee, I thank Governor Green, as well as former Governors Ige and Abercrombie, for the opportunity to serve in a number of public service positions during this phase of my professional career. It has truly been an honor to be of service to the state,” Asuncion said.

The Governor is currently accepting applications to the Public Utilities Commission at https://boards.hawaii.gov/. All interested applicants must have experience in accounting, business, engineering, government, finance, law, or other similar fields. Commissioners are appointed to a six-year term, will be a full-time employee of the PUC only, and must not own any stocks or bonds of any public utility corporation, nor have any interest in, or derive any remuneration from, any public utility. The ultimate successor appointed by Governor Green will be subject to confirmation by the State Senate.

