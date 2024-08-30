HSEO Launches Interactive Web Pages for 2023 Decarbonization Report

Submit Release
HSEO has launched three interactive web pages that bring the 2023 “Pathways to Decarbonization” report to life. The Report Development, Assumptions and Methods” page allows visitors to dive into a comprehensive overview of the report’s creation. On the “Results and Key Findings” page, users can explore the detailed quantitative and qualitative results. Users can also discover actionable recommendations to drive our decarbonization efforts forward on the “Recommendations and Follow-up Actions” page.

The decarbonization report included 30 recommendations focused on state policy and action. The recommendations recognize the role of the community, the private sector and other governing bodies in achieving decarbonization success.

Users can also still access the “Overview Page” to learn more about and stay updated on the state’s ambitious journey toward its goal: to sequester more atmospheric carbon and greenhouse gases than emitted as quickly as practicable, but no later than 2045.

For data enthusiasts, the Pathways model outputs are now available for download in an Excel format. This is an opportunity for anyone interested in engaging with the data and learning more about the continued actions needed to move Hawai‘i toward a cleaner future.

