Port of San Luis CBP Officers Intercept Ammunition and Narcotics

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis had a busy week seizing 1,000 rounds of ammunition and over 285 pounds of hard narcotics in a series of interceptions.

Ammunition concealed under the rear seat.

The first incident occurred on Friday, August 23, at approximately 5:15 p.m., when CBP officers encountered a 22-year-old man driving a Nissan sedan attempting to exit the United States to Mexico at the San Luis I Port of Entry. The driver, a United States citizen, was referred for further examination by CBP officers.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers performed a search of the vehicle and discovered 1,000 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition in 50 boxes concealedt hroughout the vehicle.

The second seizure occurred on Saturday, August 24, at approximately 5:30 a.m., as CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old male driving a Ford sedan. The driver, a United States citizen was referred for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the sedan revealing anomalies throughout the vehicle. A canine unit also responded and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

1,000 rounds of ammunition.

CBP officers extracted 95 packages concealed within the quarter panels, doors, and fuel tank of the vehicle. The contents of the packages included approximately 96 pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of black-tar heroin, and one pound of fentanyl pills.

The following day, Sunday, August 25, at approximately 3:45 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 32-year-old female driving a Honda SUV. The driver, a United States citizen was referred for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the SUV revealing anomalies throughout the vehicle. A canine unit also responded and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers extracted 80 packages concealed within the fuel tank, spare tire, and firewall of the vehicle. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine with a total weight of over 85 pounds.

Narcotics concealed in the fuel tank.

The very next morning, on Monday, August 26, at approximately 2:00 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 51-year-old male driving a Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver, a Mexican citizen and Legal Permanent Resident was referred for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers used non-intrusive technology to screen the truck revealing anomalies throughout the vehicle. A canine unit also responded and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers extracted 40 packages concealed within the firewall, rear cab wall, and tailgate of the vehicle. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as fentanyl with a total weight of over 98 pounds.

“These outbound and inbound enforcement actions highlight CBP’s commitment to safeguarding our border communities and overall border security mission, stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “Amazing work, done by our amazing CBP officers and K-9 teams to thwart these smuggling attempts by transnational criminal organizations.”

Narcotics concealed in the tailgate.

Officers seized the ammunition, drugs, and vehicles. The four drivers were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CBP's Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. CBP officers screen all people, vehicles and goods entering the United States while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel. Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation's food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.