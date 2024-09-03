Dr. Gregory Zirakian Achieves Diplomate Status with The International Dental Implant Association (IDIA)

Dr. Gregory Zirakian Achieves Diplomate Status in The International Dental Implant Association Dr. Gregory Zirakian with Founder of The International Dental Implant Association Dr. Arun K. Garg Diplomate Badge of The International Dental Implant Association

Dr. Gregory Zirakian has achieved Diplomate status with The International Dental Implant Association, recognizing his expertise in dental implants.

Our vision here at East Longmeadow Family Dental Center is to provide world-class service and state-of-the-art dental care by anticipating and exceeding the patient’s expectations.” — Dr. Gregory Zirakian

SPRINGFIELD, MA, USA, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gregory Zirakian , a highly respected Springfield dentist at East Longmeadow Family Dental Center, has recently been awarded Diplomate status by The International Dental Implant Association (IDIA). This prestigious recognition is the highest honor granted by the Association, acknowledging Dr. Zirakian’s exceptional expertise and dedication to the field of dental implantology.To achieve Diplomate status, Dr. Zirakian completed an extensive credentialing process that required him to meet rigorous standards set by the IDIA. These requirements included:• Establishing Membership, Fellowship, and Mastership with the IDIA.• Completing a Live Patient course and obtaining 350 hours of course credits from Implant Seminars or other approved dental implant courses.• Submitting documentation of 75 completed implant cases, including detailed case outlines and photos.• Successfully passing a comprehensive multiple-choice and oral examination.• Providing letters of recommendation from current IDIA Diplomates.• Practicing implant dentistry for at least five years.• Authoring or co-authoring a case report or article on implant dentistry.Dr. Zirakian’s achievement of Diplomate status places him among an elite group of dental professionals who have demonstrated unparalleled mastery in the field of dental implantology. His dedication to advancing his knowledge and skills in implant dentistry ensures that his patients receive the highest level of care.Dr. Zirakian is now one of the few dentists in Massachusetts to have achieved this level of distinction, and his patients can trust in his extensive experience and expertise. As a Diplomate, Dr. Zirakian is committed to providing his patients with the most advanced dental implant treatments available.Patients throughout Massachusetts are encouraged to visit East Longmeadow Family Dental Center for a free consultation to explore whether dental implants are the right solution for them. Dr. Zirakian and his team are dedicated to providing personalized care and are eager to help patients achieve their best possible smiles.For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please contact East Longmeadow Family Dental Center at (413) 525-7819 or visit www.eastlongmeadowdental.com About Dr. Gregory ZirakianDr. Gregory Zirakian has been serving the East Longmeadow community for over a decade, specializing in comprehensive dental care with a focus on implant dentistry. His practice is known for its patient-centered approach, offering the latest in dental technology and techniques.

