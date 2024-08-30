Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Weekend Coming to Killens Pond State Park Oct. 4 to 6

BOW instructors and participants in a recent managed deer hunt. /DNREC photo.

DNREC’s Three-Day Weekend Event Expected to Sell Out Quickly, With Registration Deadline Sept. 18

Killens Pond State Park in Kent County will be host site for the 2024 Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) program the weekend of Oct. 4 to 6, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control confirmed today. The 2024 event marks the 25th year that Delaware has hosted the BOW outdoors recreational program sponsored by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife. Registration opens Wednesday, Sept. 4 and closes Wednesday, Sept. 18.

BOW offers a variety of 3.5-hour and 1.5-hour courses taught by DNREC staff and volunteer instructors, who share their expertise and provide instruction in a safe, supportive and non-competitive atmosphere. Cost of participating in the full BOW weekend is $175, which includes meals, lodging, instruction, and use of necessary equipment and supplies. A small fee will be charged for online registration.

Participants can choose from a wide range of hands-on courses. This year’s BOW offerings include fly fishing, kayaking skills, nature painting, foraging, birding, hiking, nature ID workshops, outdoor cooking, nature journaling, archery workshops, and more.

A specialty course this year at BOW is a mentored crossbow deer hunt at Killens Pond State Park, limited to five participants. The BOW course emphasizes white-tailed deer management at the park and involves learning how to safely use a crossbow and taking part in the mentored deer hunt. Participants in the hunt are required to have a Delaware hunting license and hunter education certification prior to the event. Each hunter will be partnered with a mentor during the managed hunt.

BOW registrations must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 18, though the three-day weekend event is expected to sell out quickly. More information about Delaware BOW, including online registration, can be found at de.gov/bow.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, within which the Mosquito Control Section operates, conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov

###