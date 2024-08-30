Bombs Away: IKE Completes Tri-Carrier Ammo Off-Load

To prepare for transport, IKE’s weapons department staged 3 million pounds of ammunition on the flight deck and in the hangar bay.



Ordnance was transferred to Ford and Truman by MH-60S Seahawk helicopters attached to the “Tridents” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9 and the “Dragon-Slayers” of HSC-11. The “Dusty Dogs” of HSC-7 moved ordnance from IKE to the McLean.

In total, 1,764 vertical replenishment and connected replenishment transfers were conducted during the underway.

“Weapons department was amazing at clearing out all of the ordnance on the ship,” said Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Alexis Armstrong, G-5 division leading chief petty officer. “Off-loads and on-loads are like the Super Bowl for us.”

In order to ensure the success of the off-load, leadership emphasized safety as the top priority for the entire crew.

“Prior to every ordnance evolution, each division does a safety brief at the beginning of each off-load,” said Master Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Jerome Ruffins, weapons department leading chief petty officer. “Throughout the off-load we have officers, chief petty officers and first-class petty officers that are roving the flight deck, hangar bay and magazines for safety. We are moving a lot of heavy equipment and explosives, so safety is paramount.”

The ammunition off-load was a success and the weapons department chain of command was pleased with the commitment and effort from their Sailors.

“I was highly impressed with the amount of work it takes to get everything out of the magazines and ready for vertical or connected replenishments,” said Cmdr. Kent Davis, weapons department head, better known as “Gun Boss”. “It was a huge effort for the whole team to come together and make it happen.”

The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are underway in the Atlantic Ocean for an ammunition transfer between the three ships and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12).