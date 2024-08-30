Submit Release
Levy County Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Levy County will close at noon Aug. 31 and reopen in a new location Sept. 3.

Current location: 

Inglis Town Hall
135 Highway 40 W
Inglis, FL 34449

Open 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- noon Saturday, closed Sunday

 

New location Sept. 3: 

Chiefland City Hall 

214 East Park Ave.

Chiefland, FL 32626

Open 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- noon Saturday, closed Sunday

 

For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

