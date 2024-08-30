Levy County Disaster Recovery Center to Relocate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Disaster Recovery Center in Levy County will close at noon Aug. 31 and reopen in a new location Sept. 3. Current location: Inglis Town Hall

135 Highway 40 W

Inglis, FL 34449 Open 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- noon Saturday, closed Sunday New location Sept. 3: Chiefland City Hall 214 East Park Ave. Chiefland, FL 32626 Open 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- noon Saturday, closed Sunday For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc . For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

