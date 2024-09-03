Tyson & Mendes Grows its Golden State Presence with New Office in Sacramento, California

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

National firm Tyson & Mendes announced today its continued expansion with the addition of a Sacramento office, led by Managing Partner Norma Pedroza Chavez.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide insurance and civil litigation firm Tyson & Mendes LLP announced today the opening of its newest office in Sacramento, California. This expansion further strengthens the firm's robust presence in the state, complementing its existing offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, Northern California, Orange County, and Fresno.

The Sacramento office is led by incoming Managing Partner Norma Pedroza Chavez, who joins the firm from Sims, Lawrence and Broghammer. Ms. Chavez brings more than 23 years of experience to the firm and is experienced with handling premises liability, construction, professional liability, and trucking cases, among others. Partner Bill Jenkins, an AV-rated attorney with more than 30 years of experience, also joins the firm from Sims, Lawrence and Broghammer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Norma and Bill to our team and to expand our footprint in California with the new Sacramento office," said Robert Tyson, Strategic Managing Partner of Tyson & Mendes. "This office will allow us to serve our clients in the Sacramento area with finesse and expertise, and expands our Northern California presence as we advance our mission of stopping Nuclear Verdicts® and restoring justice for all.”

Ms. Chavez shared, “Bill and I are delighted to join Tyson & Mendes, a firm known for its creative approach to trial as well as its dedication to providing best-in-class representation for its clients. We look forward to growing our team in Sacramento and making good use of all Tyson & Mendes has to offer.”

The new Sacramento office represents a pivotal addition to Tyson & Mendes' growing national footprint, and evidences the firm’s commitment to providing its proven Nuclear Verdict® Defense Methods in the jurisdictions most prone to delivering these outsized awards.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes founded the firm in 2002 to defend corporations, insurance companies, and their clients in civil litigation matters. The firm has experienced tremendous growth in the past two decades, with offices across the U.S. serving clients in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The firm is most widely recognized for winning the landmark Howell v. Hamilton Meats California Supreme Court case, which forever changed the state’s litigation landscape by significantly impacting the damages a plaintiff may recover. In 2022, the firm launched the Nuclear Verdicts Defense Institute, the only trial academy that teaches defense attorneys how to stop Nuclear Verdicts®. Robert Tyson is also the author of the Amazon Bestseller Nuclear Verdicts®: Defending Justice for All, the first (and only) playbook for the defense on how to avoid runaway jury verdicts.



