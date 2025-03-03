Tyson & Mendes Expands National Presence with New Office in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today the opening of its New Orleans office, a strategic move to address the growing threat of Nuclear Verdicts® in the state.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today the opening of its New Orleans office, marking its formal entry into Louisiana and reinforcing its commitment to combating Nuclear Verdicts® in the nation’s most challenging jurisdictions.

The New Orleans office is led by Managing Partner Lara DiCristina, a distinguished trial attorney with a stellar record in high-exposure litigation. Known for her strategic approach and courtroom excellence, Ms. DiCristina brings deep expertise in complex insurance defense matters and an intimate familiarity with the nuances of practice in Louisiana, making her the ideal leader for the firm’s expansion into the state.

“New Orleans has long been recognized as a jurisdiction prone to delivering Nuclear Verdicts® and posing immense risk to corporate defendants,” said Robert Tyson, Founding Partner. “Our clients face unique risks here, and opening this office ensures we are strategically positioned to deliver the same exceptional representation they expect from Tyson & Mendes, even in the most difficult venues.”

Louisiana presents distinct challenges for insurance defense practitioners. The state is notorious for its complex legal landscape and plaintiff-friendly courts, making it a key jurisdiction for insurance companies and corporations seeking strong defense counsel. Tyson & Mendes’ expansion into New Orleans addresses a critical need for top-tier representation in the region.

“The legal environment in Louisiana is unique, and demands a tailored, proactive approach to defense strategy,” said Ms. DiCristina. “I am excited to bring Tyson & Mendes’ proven method to the region, helping clients navigate these challenges and defend against Nuclear Verdicts®.”

The New Orleans office reflects Tyson & Mendes’ strategic growth trajectory, which has included the recent opening of offices in other high-risk jurisdictions across the country. The move also reinforces the firm’s commitment to advancing women in leadership, with Ms. DiCristina joining a growing number of female leaders within the firm.

Now serving 22 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. The firm is proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S., and it invests more in educating and training its attorneys than any other insurance defense firm.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com

