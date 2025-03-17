Tyson & Mendes Further Expands National Footprint with New West Texas Office

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

National insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP has opened a new office to serve West Texas, the fourth office in the state and the 28th across the nation.

This expansion directly addresses the needs of our clients in Texas and the rising trend of Nuclear Verdicts® in the state.” — Jennifer Akre, Managing Partner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes, LLP announced today the opening of its West Texas office, marking yet another significant expansion for the firm into one of the country’s most complex legal landscapes.

The West Texas office will be led by Managing Partner Jennifer Akre, who is joined by incoming Partner Brennon Gamblin. Ms. Akre and Mr. Gamblin are seasoned trial attorneys with extensive experience in high-exposure litigation. Ms. Akre is also the Managing Partner of the firm’s Houston and Dallas offices, bringing over 15 years of experience handling high-stakes litigation across Texas.

“This expansion directly addresses the needs of our clients in Texas and the rising trend of Nuclear Verdicts® in the state,” said Ms. Akre. “We are committed to delivering superior legal representation and protecting our clients from these increasingly common and significant jury awards.” Mr. Gamblin added, “The Tyson & Mendes Method of trying cases is creative and impactful, and it resonates with my own approach as well as my dedication to pursuing justice on behalf of my clients. I look forward to joining this team of esteemed trial lawyers and elevating the quality of representation for our clients in the West Texas region.”

“Texas has become a key battleground for Nuclear Verdicts®, with jury awards continuing to climb,” said Robert Tyson, Founding Partner. “This expansion ensures we are strategically positioned to continue to protect our clients and deliver the superior defense they have come to expect from Tyson & Mendes.”

Serving 22 states nationwide across 28 offices, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. The firm is proud to offer one of the clearest paths to partnership of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S., and it invests more in educating and training its attorneys than any other insurance defense firm.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

________________________________________

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 22 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.

For more information, visit www.tysonmendes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.