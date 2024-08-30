Quintet Of Mosaics In New Jersey Draws Nationwide Attention

Mosiacs by artist Drake Barry at Ferraro's Pizzeria & Pub in NJ Second Set of Mosiacs by artist Drake Barry at Ferraro's Pizzeria & Pub in NJ

Stunning mosaics in New Jersey captivate the art world, drawing visits from celebrities and creatives alike.

MIDDLESEX, NJ, US, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The small town of Middlesex, with a population of fewer than 17,000, is gaining national recognition for a new artistic addition. Ferraro’s, a local restaurant, has recently unveiled a series of five intricate mosaics in its outdoor dining area. Each handcrafted piece, measuring approximately 10 feet by 10 feet, took over 600 hours to complete and is composed of more than 3,500 individual tiles. The mosaics’ detailed craftsmanship has captivated visitors, revealing new details with each viewing.The mosaics were created by artist Drake Barry , who garnered media attention a decade ago when Ripley’s Believe It or Not acquired several of his “millionaire” paintings, made using shredded currency provided by the U.S. Mint. Barry also painted the murals inside Ferraro's Pizzeria & Pub several years ago.The mosaics have attracted a variety of notable visitors, including actor Wade McCollum , known for his roles in “Wicked,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Water for Elephants.” Location scouts have also visited the artworks, considering them for possible use in film productions.Custom clothing designer Kim Dylla , known for her work with wrestler Bray Wyatt and musicians like Machine Head, King Diamond, and Nita Strauss of Alice Cooper, has been spotted photographing the mosaics for a potential fashion shoot.Other artists, including Mike Raz ( https://mikeraz.com/ ) , Zipeng Zhu ( https://www.instagram.com/zzdesign/ ), and RF3RD ( https://www.instagram.com/rf3rd/ ), have made the trip to Middlesex to view the mosaics in person.“When I see the sun in Drake Barry’s mosaic, I wish I could live in a world with that in the sky,” said Writtenwritralf of Bitten Apple TV.While Barry has not disclosed the cost of the murals, Modernmosaicarts.com and industry estimates suggest mosaic installations range from $50 to $200 per square foot, plus materials.Barry is currently working on a private commission for a New York-based client and is considering a sequel to his best-selling children’s book, Things I Like To Pee On: A Bulldog’s Story.

