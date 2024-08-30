Governor’s Office of Resiliency Launches First Phase of “Efficiency Arizona” to Implement Energy Saving Programs and Rebates for Consumers

Phoenix, AZ – Arizona residents have exciting opportunities to save on energy costs and improve their home's efficiency starting this fall.

As part of Governor Hobbs' focus on delivering solutions for working class Arizonans facing high energy bills and extreme heat, The Arizona Governor’s Office of Resiliency has launched Phase 1 of the new Efficiency Arizona program. Efficiency Arizona is a statewide program aimed at increasing energy efficiency, promoting clean energy, and ultimately saving residents money on their utility bills. This initiative will be rolled out in phases over the next few months.

Phase 1 will be focused on replacement of air conditioning units with heat pumps for Arizonans facing extreme heat and who meet income eligibility requirements (below 80% AMI and 80-150% AMI). The first phase is a partnership with Wildfire and other regional community action agencies.

“Arizona is no stranger to the heat, yet we have always risen to the challenge, protected our neighbors and built a sustainable and thriving state,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We are taking advantage of a once in a lifetime opportunity to lower costs and help Arizonans stay safe in the extreme heat. I’ll keep working to ensure we have the resources we need to build a resilient and sustainable state.”

“This program is a game-changer for Arizona,” said Maren Mahoney, Director of the Arizona Governor's Office of Resiliency. “Efficiency Arizona will not only provide financial relief to households through substantial rebates but also contribute to our state’s broader goals of environmental sustainability and resilience. We’re thrilled to offer these resources to our communities and look forward to the positive impact they will bring.”

Efficiency Arizona will be overseen in partnership with Resource Innovations, a leading provider of energy efficiency programs and services. The Office of Resiliency and Resource Innovations will work closely with local community-based organizations, utilities, and industry associations across the state to ensure the program’s success.

“We are proud to partner with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Resiliency to bring Efficiency Arizona to life,” said Lauren Casentini, CEO of Resource Innovations. “Our goal is to make energy efficiency accessible to all Arizonans, providing them with the tools and resources needed to lower their energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future. This program represents a significant step forward in our mission to create equitable energy solutions for everyone.”

“Too many indoor heat-related deaths happen every year across the state because of inoperable air conditioning units – This partnership is an opportunity to change that,” said Kelly McGowan, Executive Director of Wildfire. “Since 2016, Wildfire has been partnering with Arizona’s Community Action Agencies to provide critical A/C repair and replacement services to low-income households. Now, with our Arizona Governor’s Office of Resiliency and Resource Innovations partnership, we’re looking forward to keeping this crucial issue at the forefront and providing Arizonans most vulnerable to our hot summers with the resources they need to stay safe.”

Efficiency Arizona, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Home Energy Rebates programs, is part of a broader national effort initiated by the Inflation Reduction Act, signed by President Biden on August 16, 2022. Through this act, millions of dollars have been allocated to Arizona households to help reduce energy costs, upgrade to clean energy equipment, and cut down on indoor and outdoor air pollution.

For more information, visit the Efficiency Arizona website at www.efficiencyarizona.com or look for our mobile information lab at community events across the state in the coming months.

