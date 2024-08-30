Statement by Secretary Xavier Becerra on Labor Day

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement ahead of Labor Day:

"America recognized its first Labor Day in the late 19th century, when a group of industrial workers in New York joined in common purpose to celebrate their contributions to our country. Since then, work conditions have improved to better facilitate workers returning home at the end of each day safe and healthy. Workers have greater access to affordable, quality health care and the peace of mind that comes with it. The largest public health insurance programs in the United States, Medicare and Medicaid, which were initiated through the engagement of organized labor, help millions of Americans live longer, healthier lives and achieve economic security.

On Monday, our nation will honor the sacrifices that America’s workers have made to grow and sustain our nation’s health and well-being. We will also celebrate the contributions that workers make to our daily lives, including the millions of individuals who are employed across the health and human services sector.

Doctors, nurses, direct care workers, lab technicians, community health care providers. mental health counselors, and others work tirelessly to ensure all Americans can live healthier lives. Many of these critical roles require demanding physical work and long hours. Health workers are often put in dangerous and sensitive situations, where they risk their own health to provide care for those in need. Sometimes, the greatest threats to health workers are ones we cannot see, such as the stress that can negatively impact their mental and physical heath.

A well-trained, well-equipped, and supported workforce is essential to ensuring equitable access to public health services and health care in this nation. President Biden and Vice President Harris have made the recruitment, training, and support of health workers a priority. This year, HHS has taken action to improve work conditions for long-term care workers, expanded the number of mental health counselors in schools, and grew and supported the primary care workforce. We have provided scholarships and loan repayment assistance for more than 20,000 clinicians in return for serving in underserved and rural communities.

The Biden-Harris Administration is also committed to strengthening and supporting the human services workforce, who have shown tremendous resiliency in their service to the American people. We have worked to improve the recruitment and retention of a diverse and qualified workforce across early care and education programs, child welfare, and other people-serving systems. These are the people who get up every day and do the hard work to support American families during their time of need. That’s why we have pushed to raise wages, bolster mental health supports, and foster security and stability.

Health and human services workers deserve our appreciation and praise. On Labor Day, let’s celebrate and thank these workers for their ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of all Americans."