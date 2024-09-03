Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of Patients with Ulcerative Colitis

Innovative Oral Dual-Acting Biologic Targeting TNFα and IL-23 p19 in Ulcerative Colitis

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sorriso Pharmaceuticals , a biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral antibodies for immune-mediated disease, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of SOR102, a bispecific oral dual-acting biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.This milestone marks a significant step forward in the development of SOR102, which is a uniquely designed oral treatment targeting both tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFα) and the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23 p19), key cytokines involved in the inflammatory processes underlying ulcerative colitis. The Phase 1b study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of SOR102 in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, as well as to gather preliminary data on its potential efficacy in reducing inflammation and promoting mucosal healing.“We are pleased to have completed enrollment in this important Phase 1b study,” said Ciara Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Sorriso. “This trial represents a key component of our clinical development strategy for SOR102, and we are eager to evaluate its potential to offer a new, convenient oral treatment option for patients suffering from ulcerative colitis by targeting both TNFα and IL-23 p19, which are critical drivers of disease pathology.”The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is being conducted at multiple clinical sites. A total of 22 patients have been enrolled in the trial. Participants received SOR102 or placebo over a 6-week period, and the study is evaluating multiple doses of the investigational therapy.Data from the study will inform the design of future clinical trials and provide valuable insights into the potential of SOR102 as a novel treatment option for ulcerative colitis. The company anticipates reporting topline results from the study in Q4 of this year.“Ulcerative colitis remains a challenging condition to treat, with many patients experiencing incomplete response to existing therapies,” said Carlos Sattler, MD, Chief Medical Officer. “We believe that SOR102, with its dual mechanism of action targeting both TNFα and IL-23 p19, has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for patients and fill a critical unmet need in the treatment landscape.”For more information about Sorriso and its ongoing clinical trials, please visit www.sorrisopharma.com About SOR102SOR102 simultaneously inhibits TNF⍺ and IL-23(p19), two clinically validated drivers of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), providing combination therapy locally within inflamed tissue with minimal systemic exposure. This dual targeting approach may increase efficacy through simultaneous blockade of different mechanisms of IBD.About Sorriso PharmaceuticalsSorriso Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of disease-modifying, novel construct antibodies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The Sorriso platform generates potent antibodies that can be delivered orally and are designed to maintain activity throughout human intestinal tissue.For more information, please visit www.sorrisopharma.com

