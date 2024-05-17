Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 1b Clinical Trial for Patients with Ulcerative Colitis
Study to Evaluate SOR102, a Novel Oral Dual-Acting Antibody Targeting TNF⍺ and IL-23 (p19) for Inflammatory Bowel DiseaseSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sorriso Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral antibodies for immune-mediated disease, announced today that it has dosed its first patients with ulcerative colitis in the Phase 1b portion of this clinical trial of SOR102, its bispecific oral biologic targeting TNF⍺ and IL-23(p19).
“By leveraging a dual-inhibition of TNF⍺ and IL-23, SOR102 is poised to deliver on the promise of better efficacy than systemically administered monotherapy alternatives and prioritize patient preference for orally dosed therapies,” said Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Sorriso. “With SOR102 demonstrating a good safety and tolerability profile to date in healthy volunteers, we continue to be optimistic for its potential as an oral first-line dual target advanced therapy for IBD patients with a significant need for improved oral treatment options.”
The SOR102 Phase 1 trial included evaluation of SOR102 in healthy volunteers, with both a single ascending dose and multiple doses, to assess safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK). This phase of the study is now complete. There were no observed safety or tolerability signals associated with SOR102 dosing in healthy volunteers. The Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in ulcerative colitis will evaluate safety, tolerability, PK and biological activity of SOR102, following 6 weeks of treatment. Sorriso anticipates reporting preliminary data in late 2024.
More information about the trial is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT06080048.
About SOR102
SOR102 simultaneously inhibits TNF⍺ and IL-23(p19), two clinically validated drivers of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), providing combination therapy locally within inflamed tissue with minimal systemic exposure. This dual targeting approach may increase efficacy through simultaneous blockade of different mechanisms of IBD.
About Sorriso Pharmaceuticals
Sorriso Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of disease-modifying, novel construct antibodies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. The Sorriso platform generates potent antibodies that can be delivered orally and are designed to maintain activity throughout human intestinal tissue.
For more information, please visit www.sorrisopharma.com
Carolyn Coglianese
Sorriso Pharmaceuticals
ccoglianese@sorrisopharma.com