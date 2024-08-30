MPD Investigating Infant Death as a Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the death of a child in Southeast as a homicide case.

On Monday, May 27, 2024, at approximately 11:02 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of Newton Street, Northwest, for the report of an unconscious infant.

The infant was transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The infant has been identified as 2-month-old Amiri Royal Bynum, of Northwest.

On Monday, August 26, 2024, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia determined the infant died from Fentanyl/Methamphetamine Intoxication and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24079814

