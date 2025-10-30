Suspect Sought in Yuma Street Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who shot a teenager in Southeast.
On Friday, October 24, 2025, at approximately 4:55 p.m., Seventh District officers resonded to the 800 block of Yuma Street Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a teenaged female suffering from gunshout wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by D.C Fire and EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed that the victim was injured while seated in a vehicle and was not the intended target of the shooting. The suspect was captured by suveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below and in this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKMvl_hecoo
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25162042
