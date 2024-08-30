Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation After Severe Weather and Flooding Affects Multiple Counties in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Governor JB Pritzker issued a Disaster Proclamation following the severe weather and flooding that affected Cook County, Henry County, Fulton County, St. Clair County, Washington County, Winnebago County, and Will County on July 13 through July 16. This proclamation comes after the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS), in collaboration with local governments, concluded extensive field work to assess the damage and destruction caused by the storms in communities across Illinois.

Based on reports received by the IEMA-OHS, local resources and capabilities have been exhausted, and state and federal resources are needed to respond to and recover from the effects of these severe storms.

"Many areas across the state suffered extensive damages due to last month's torrential rain, high winds, and flooding," said Governor JB Pritzker. "To support those impacted across the state, I have signed a disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents. I want to thank IEMA-OHS for their ongoing coordination.





"After our Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment with local, county, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) partners in multiple municipalities across the state, we have found significant damages," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Our Recovery Division continues to work closely with each of the affected communities helping them to recover from this severe weather."





On July 13 through July 16, severe storms passed throughout the state producing heavy rainfall, high winds, flash flooding, tornadoes, and 6.5 inches of precipitation. This severe storm system caused substantial flooding resulting in significant property damage with widespread power outages and blocked roadways affecting homeowners, businesses, utilities, and local governments. This storm also caused disruptions to transportation due to flash flooding, widespread debris limited access to roadways, and power outages impeded work efforts.





While state officials have been working closely with impacted communities to provide resources, this proclamation allows local entities to access additional state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in their continued response and recovery efforts. Governor Pritzker has requested a federal Major Disaster Declaration from the President of the United States through FEMA. If approved, this declaration would enable impacted communities to access individual assistance from FEMA and disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The Disaster Proclamation goes into effect immediately.





Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov





IEMA-OHS Social Media: X/Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube



