Department on Aging Announces Roundtables to Discuss Aging Issues and Priorities

ILLINOIS, August 30 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - State aging officials are holding a series of roundtable discussions—open to service providers, older adults, family caregivers, and the public—to help shape the future of policymaking, service delivery, and investment priorities to meet the needs of a growing older adult population.





"As a requirement of the federal Older Americans Act, Illinois periodically submits a State Plan on Aging, detailing goals, strategies, and objectives to help older Illinoisans live long and healthy lives," said Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) Acting Director Mary Killough. "Creating this plan is a collaborative process, and we look forward to engaging stakeholders and residents across the state over the next several months."





Leaders from the state Department on Aging and regional Area Agencies on Aging will convene a dozen roundtable discussions statewide to inform the development of Illinois' 2026-2028 State Plan on Aging, a strategic framework to improve and promote quality of life for older adults, their families, and caregivers. The most recent state plan was completed in July 2021 and extends through federal fiscal year 2025.





As IDoA begins development of its next state plan, expected to be published in draft form in early 2025, aging officials are seeking public input on the types of supports and resources that are needed to address older adults' concerns and priorities. Older adults, their families, and caregivers are invited to share their feedback during a roundtable discussion in their area:





Du Bois

Thursday, Sept. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Knights of Columbus

130 S. 8th St. in Du Bois

RSVP to Washington County Senior Services by calling 618-243-6533





Mt. Vernon

Friday, Sept. 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Rolland Lewis Bldg. - Veterans Memorial Park

800 S. 27th St. in Mt. Vernon

RSVP to any of the following:

Quincy

Thursday, Sept. 12 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center

639 York St., Suite 333 in Quincy

RSVP to Vanessa.Keppner@wcian.org or 217-223-7904 ext. 117





Springfield

Monday, Sept. 23 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Senior Services of Central IL - Senior Center

701 W. Mason St. in Springfield

RSVP to Heather.Austwick@illinois.gov or by calling 217-782-5057





Peoria

Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Graceland Center for Purposeful Aging

Life Together Center

3625 N. Sheridan Rd. in Peoria

RSVP to Hoangvan Dinh at HDinh@ciaoa.net or 309-674-2071 ext. 2226





Dixon

Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Lee County Council on Aging

100 W. 2nd St. in Dixon

RSVP to info@nwilaaa.org, information@wiaaa.org, or by calling 815-226-4901





Maywood

Monday, Oct. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Medina Temple, 2nd floor

200 S. Fifth Ave. in Maywood

RSVP to info@ageoptions.org or by calling 708-383-0258





Additional roundtables in northern Illinois, as well as virtual events, will be announced later this fall.





To RSVP for a roundtable, please contact the host site coordinator. RSVPs are requested but not required. If you require language interpretation or any other accommodation, please note that in your RSVP.

