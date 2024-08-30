VIDA MARKS THE CLOSE OF NATIONAL BACK TO SCHOOL MONTH BY HONORING ADULT LEARNERS

Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA)

Providing Adult Education And Job Training, VIDA Helps Raise Hourly Wages From $5.70 To $22.96 For Rio Grande Valley Resident Participants.

MERCEDES, TX, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation wraps up celebrating National Back to School Month, Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) shines a spotlight on the significance of adult learners and the lifelong journey of education.For over three decades, VIDA has led efforts to build a skilled workforce in the Rio Grande Valley, serving as a lifeline for low-income, unemployed, and underemployed residents. The nonprofit organization provides the education and training needed to secure high-skilled and high-wage jobs through its comprehensive support system. VIDA’S resources, including tuition assistance, textbooks, tools, uniforms, childcare, transportation, and job placement, are designed to remove life’s most common barriers and create pathways to success.“At VIDA, we envision a future where every adult learner has the opportunity to build a better life for themselves and their families,” said President & CEO Felida Villarreal. “By investing in their education, we’re not just changing individual lives—we’re revitalizing entire communities.”Offering programs in high-demand fields like health information technology, welding, plumbing, engineering, cybersecurity, digital media design and more, the organization has a 96% persistence rate as a testament to its success. The impact of VIDA’s programs is significant, with a return of $15.69 to the community for every $1.00 invested.Prior to participating in VIDA, the average hourly wage for participants was $5.70. After completing their training, this average rises to $22.96, demonstrating the transformative effect of the program on both individuals and the local economy. The increased earnings of VIDA graduates have also contributed to a reduction in dependence on public welfare, enhancing local economic growth and filling workforce gaps.In addition to technical training, VIDA emphasizes the development of soft skills through group sessions on employability, resume preparation, interviewing, financial management, and study skills. These wrap-around services equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and commitment necessary to succeed in the workforce long-term. The organization’s commitment to transparency, cross-sector collaboration, and strategic partnerships has made it a cornerstone of economic empowerment in the region.VIDA’s work highlights the importance of adult education and the critical role it plays in building a brighter future for Rio Grande Valley and beyond. For more information about VIDA and its programs, please visit www.vidacareers.org ABOUT VIDA:Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement (VIDA) is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering Rio Grande Valley residents through education and training, enabling them to secure high-skilled, high-wage jobs. Over the past three decades, VIDA has supported more than 6,000 economically disadvantaged residents in completing career training programs in high-demand fields, leading to self-sufficiency. With a 96% persistence rate, VIDA offers comprehensive support, including tuition assistance, tools, and job placement, to eliminate barriers and pave the way for success. The organization's impactful work has garnered recognition from the Institute for Women’s Policy & Research (IWPR), Hispanics in Philanthropy, Fast Company, Nonprofit PRO among others. To learn more about VIDA, visit www.vidacareers.org or call (956) 903-1900.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.