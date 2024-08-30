International Overdose Awareness Day - An Important Observance

International Overdose Awareness Day

International Overdose Awareness Day allows us to pause and reflect on the preventable tragedy of drug overdoses.

This day is a solemn reminder of far too many lives lost to drug overdose.” — Candace Plattor

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the shadow of the emergency room at the Nanaimo, B.C. hospital, a unique and unsupervised harm reduction vending machine stands as a beacon of modern health care strategy. This machine, easily accessible to anyone including practicing addicts and minors, offers not just drugs and paraphernalia but also informational videos on “how to use drugs safely.” To learn more about what is happening at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital reported on by CHEK TV click here This shiny machine is a powerful example of the evolving approach towards addiction and harm reduction, especially poignant as we approach International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st. This day is a solemn reminder of far too many lives lost to drug overdose, a call to support those in the throes of addiction, and a push for systemic change.Remembering Lives Lost and Building AwarenessInternational Overdose Awareness Day allows people to pause and reflect on the preventable tragedy of drug overdoses. Communities around the globe come together through memorials, vigils and events, creating a collective space for mourning and remembrance. These acts of solidarity remind everyone of the critical need to combat addiction, reduce stigma, and champion initiatives that save lives.Supporting Those AffectedThis day also emphasizes the importance of supporting those battling addiction and their families that love them. Creating a compassionate environment for recovery is crucial. By promoting educational resources and access to treatment, individuals are encouraged to seek help. Candace Plattor's personal journey from a devastating 15-year opioid addiction to medical prescriptions to over 37 years of sobriety, and her subsequent life’s work as an Addictions Therapist for the past 30 years, underscores the power of reaching out and the possibility of recovery.How You Can Take PartParticipating in International Overdose Awareness Day can take many forms. From posting tributes to sharing educational content on social media, every action counts. Supporting recovery activities or donating resources like Candace's book, " Loving An Addict, Loving Yourself ," can make the kind of significant impact that the world needs at this time. As a loved one of an addict, remember to also honor personal resilience and self-care practices as these can be paramount to an addict's recovery.As International Overdose Awareness Day is observed, commit to remembering the lives lost, supporting those currently affected by addiction and advocating for meaningful change. Together society can reduce the harmful stigma and work towards a future free from the devastating impact of substance abuse. Rather than getting drugs and paraphernalia from a machine outside a hospital, focus on uniting together in remembrance, support and advocacy, making this day a catalyst for lasting change.Supporting Addicts in Recovery: A Societal BlueprintIn the journey towards creating a more inclusive and supportive society, it's crucial to address the needs of individuals in recovery from addiction. Recovery is not just a personal battle; it's a community endeavor that requires a robust support system from everyone. Here are several strategies that can be adopted to aid those on the path to recovery:1. Enhanced Access to Recovery Programs: Ensure that individuals have easy access to a variety of recovery programs, including traditional 12-step programs, alternative support groups, and medically-assisted treatments. Money needs to be spent in making these recovery programs accessible - meaning that they are affordable, within reach, and without long waiting lists.2. Prevention, Community Education and Awareness: Break down the horrific stigma associated with addiction through community education initiatives. By fostering an environment of support, understanding and empathy, individuals feel encouraged to seek help for their addiction without fear of judgment.3. Supportive Employment Opportunities: Encourage businesses to adopt recovery-friendly workplace policies for their employees. This includes offering flexible schedules for those attending counseling, recovery meetings, providing mental health days, and creating a supportive environment that recognizes the challenges of recovery.4. Policy and Legislative Support: Advocate for policies that support recovery, including insurance coverage for treatment, protection against discrimination, and funding for recovery programs. Legislative efforts should aim to create a more supportive environment for individuals in recovery, such as:a) Ongoing counseling to get underneath the addiction, to heal the trauma that has made the addict choose this path of self-loathing and self-harm in the first place – and begin to heal those faulty core beliefs.b) A safe place to live after treatment is completed, as well as nutritious food to put in their bodies so their brains can continue to function in healthier ways.c) Free access to a gym membership for their first year of sobriety after successfully completing the treatment program.d) Job training and the prospect of viable employment when they graduate, so that they have a feeling of purpose in their lives and can earn a decent living.e) To become part of a community of like-minded people who are also choosing to stay clean and sober – and have learned to live their lives without relapsing.By implementing strategies such as these, everyone can play a significant role in supporting individuals in recovery. It's about creating a culture that uplifts, supports, and recognizes the courage and strength it takes to overcome addiction. Together, everyone can make a difference in the lives of those on the path to recovery.Candace is open to a meaningful dialogue on this topic. Please contact Christine to book a call.

