Santa Clara Co. Superior Court hosts 1st annual Name and Gender Marker Change Day of Celebration

It was a life-changing day in court for many on Wednesday in Santa Clara County. The Superior Court marked its first-ever celebration of Name and Gender Marker Change Day.

