CBP nabs 663 pounds of cocaine, arrest two Dominican Republic nationals near Ponce, Puerto Rico
PONCE, Puerto Rico – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents and officers Wednesday seized 11 bales of cocaine weighing 663.15 pounds (300.8 kilograms) and arrested two non-citizens from the Dominican Republic. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is $6 million.
A CBP P3 aircraft detected a vessel approximately 43 miles south of Ponce, navigating north.
The crew from the Ponce CBP Air and Marine Operations Marine Unit deployed an interceptor vessel assisted by the P3 and intercepted a 27' blue and white vessel, with two 75 HP Yamaha outboard motors. On board CBP found two males who are citizens of the Dominican Republic.
A Border Patrol K9 alerted positive for the scent of narcotics inside the vessel.
The drugs, maritime vessel, and the two individuals were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCFS) for further investigation.
