Georgia Sky Outpatient Detox Opens Fifth Outpatient Treatment Facility to Increase Access to Individuals in Recovery

Jonathan Denker, co-founder of Georgia Sky Outpatient Detox in Atlanta

Detox Without Disruption; A new model in recovery

We've created an environment that offers people access to a convenient, safe and effective detox from alcohol and additional drugs without having a major impact on their day-to-day lives.” — Jonathan Denker

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Sky Outpatient Detox will open the fifth location of its outpatient addiction treatment program in Lawrenceville, Georgia in September. This innovative model in addiction rehabilitation is a more accessible option that is covered by insurance and costs less than the current industry model of residential treatment.Georgia Sky co-founder Jonathan Denker established the outpatient model for those needing or wanting to maintain their normal routine during treatment, and having a facility within 10 miles of your home makes it even easier to seek help.“In my experience working in the field of addiction treatment, I’ve encountered numerous obstacles to recovery,” says Denker, “So we have created an environment which has offered countless people access to a convenient, safe and effective detox from alcohol, opioids, amphetamines and various additional drugs without having a major impact on their day-to-day lives.”As the demand for flexible and accessible addiction treatment options continues to grow, Georgia Sky will open more outpatient programs to provide a structured and supportive environment for those seeking recovery. The program is designed to meet the unique needs of each patient, tailored to every stage of sobriety.Key Features of the Georgia Sky Outpatient Detox Program:• Personalized Treatment Plans: A team of medical professionals collaborate to address every facet of addiction, including physical, mental and emotional components.• Comprehensive Therapies: The program offers a wide range of therapeutic modalities, including psychiatric counseling, individual and group therapy, and family counseling. These therapies are designed to address the underlying causes of addiction and equip patients with the skills needed to maintain sobriety.• Flexible Scheduling: Understanding the challenges of balancing work, family, and treatment, our outpatient program provides flexible scheduling options, including evening and weekend sessions. This allows patients to receive the care they need without disrupting their daily lives.• Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT): For those who qualify, our program offers medication-assisted treatment as a complement to counseling and therapy. MAT has been proven to reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms, making it easier for patients to focus on their recovery. Georgia Sky treats addictions to opiates, benzodiazepines, alcohol, fentanyl, heroin and stimulants.• Ongoing Support: Recovery is a lifelong journey, and our program emphasizes the importance of ongoing support. Patients have access to aftercare services, including relapse prevention planning, alumni groups, and continued counseling, to help them sustain their recovery long after the program ends.Georgia Sky Outpatient Detox has redefined the detox experience by offering a discreet and efficient outpatient detox model. Serving the greater Atlanta area, with facilities in Johns Creek, Marietta, Atlanta, Acworth and Lawrenceville, Georgia Sky ensures you maintain daily routines while benefiting from top-tier, drug and alcohol detox at home with 24/7 support. Georgia Sky is joint commission accredited, which means Georgia Sky underwent a rigorous review by the Joint Commission and was deemed compliant with the highest national standards for safety and quality of care and is committed to continually improving patient care.For more information about the Georgia Sky Outpatient Detox Program or to schedule an appointment, please visit https:// georgiaskyoutpatientdetox.com or call 866-249-5389.

