Peachfest Returns to Atlanta in July Celebrating Culinary Innovation and Georgia's Signature Peaches
Good Food Festival Celebrates Georgia Grown Peaches with Early Bird Ticket DiscountATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Atlanta's Peachtree Center is set to transform into a vibrant showcase of culinary excellence with the return of Peachfest on Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This standout event promises a gathering of over 65 esteemed food artisans, pastry chefs, and mixologists, making it a pivotal celebration of Georgia's peach season and a must-attend event for the national and local culinary scene. For more information on where to pick up Pearson Farm peaches at your favorite farmers markets (click here), to purchase tickets (click here), or visit the photo gallery for inspiration.
Presented by Taste Network, Peachfest will welcome over 1,200 attendees. The event offers a delectable array of peach-centric creations ranging from savory to sweet dishes and drinks, meticulously crafted by some of Atlanta's most celebrated chefs and beverage experts. Now in its tenth year, Peachfest is recognized not only as a premier culinary festival in the South but also as a vital contributor to sustainable agriculture initiatives. Sponsors of the festival include Kamado Joe Grills, Peachtree Center, Tito’s Vodka, San Pellegrino, Crown Royal Peach Whisky, Georgia Proud Provisions, and Spanish wine regions Ribera y Rueda, to name a few.
Tickets for Peachfest are available starting at $95 for general admission, with VIP access priced at $130, offering early entry and additional exclusive tastings in a private lounge. Enthusiasts can unlock a $30 early bird discount with the promocode "peachlove” until June 15th.
This all-inclusive affair not only showcases the state’s favorite fruit but also spotlights sustainable agricultural practices and supports Piggy Bank, a nonprofit project aimed at aiding small farmers. With its blend of fine food, innovative cocktails, and a mission-driven approach, Peachfest is not just a feast for the senses but also a beacon for craftsmanship and agricultural advancement in Georgia, offering peach creations at the peak of the season.
Peachfest celebrates the iconic fruit of Georgia and highlights Atlanta's role as a leader in the culinary arts and sustainable farming. This event is a compelling narrative of community, innovation, and gastronomy, positioned as an essential experience for culinary enthusiasts eager to embrace the pioneering spirit at the heart of our vibrant community.
Official Host: Peachtree Center Plaza, 225 Peachtree St NE, 30303
Date: Sunday, July 21, 2024
Time: 3 p.m. for VIP entry, 4 p.m. for General Admission; ends at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $95 General Admission, $130 VIP Access. Available at Peachfest.org
Early Bird Discount: $30 off any ticket through June 15th, 2024
About Taste Network (www.tastenetwork.com)
Founded by culinary innovator Brady Lowe, Taste Network is a premier hospitality agency renowned for its expansive network of over 10,000 chefs, sommeliers, wineries, and beverage producers across North America. Since its establishment in 2002, the agency has earned significant acclaim for launching major culinary competitions such as Cochon555 and Heritage Fire. Currently, Taste Network focuses on developing new technologies and producing digital content, award-winning websites and providing exceptional hospitality at major events like the Formula 1, Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Super Bowl, and the V Foundation Wine Celebration in Napa. As of 2021, it serves as the U.S. agency of record for Spain’s prestigious wine regions, Ribera y Rueda, managing over 200+ national accounts including 1 Hotels and Mina Restaurant Group, and executing numerous nationwide promotional campaigns.
About Piggy Bank (www.piggy-bank.org):
Launched in 2015, Piggy Bank is dedicated to creating best in practice business plans for farmers raising heritage breed pigs, many of which are endangered. Piggy Bank provides access to business plans that help emerging family farms successfully navigate the ongoing process of raising heritage pigs in an extremely competitive marketplace. Piggy Bank aims to change the future of food by creating a community in which small farmers can learn about safer, more responsible practices and share information needed to thrive as small businesses. Piggy Bank proudly operates as a project of Multiplier, a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization which accelerates impact for initiatives focused on protecting and fostering a healthy,
sustainable, resilient, and equitable world.
Meg Reggie
mr-pr
+1 404-580-0666
meg@mrpratl.com