New Mexico State University-Doña Ana Community College Earns CE Provider Status from American Academy of Dental Hygiene

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, US, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Academy of Dental Hygiene, Inc. (AADH) has recently approved NMSU Global Campus-Doña Ana Community College (NMSU-DACC) as an accredited Continuing Education (CE) provider. This prestigious recognition enables NMSU-DACC to offer certified courses to dental professionals seeking to advance their skills and meet licensure requirements.NMSU-DACC’s new status as an AADH-approved CE provider underscores the institution's dedication to delivering top-tier educational opportunities for dental professionals.Among the standout courses now available are the Local Anesthesia for the Dental Hygienist - Certification Prep Course, Radiology Health and Safety for Allied Dental , and Introduction to Strategies for Teaching Hybrid and Online Dental Courses.“The recognition as a CE provider by AADH marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand educational opportunities for dental professionals,” said Andrew Sedillo, director of Microcredentials Instructional Design at NMSU Global. “This approval not only enhances our course offerings but also aligns with our mission to support the professional growth of our students and the wider dental community.”The Local Anesthesia for the Dental Hygienist - Certification Prep Course is specifically designed to prepare dental hygienists for certification, equipping them with the necessary knowledge and techniques to administer local anesthesia safely and effectively. The Radiology Health and Safety for Allied Dental microlearning course focuses on critical aspects of radiographic practices, ensuring that dental professionals can maintain high standards of safety and accuracy in their work. Additionally, the Introduction to Strategies for Teaching Hybrid and Online Dental Courses provides invaluable insights for dental educators transitioning to or refining their online and hybrid teaching methods.Dr. Elmer Gonzalez, Department Chair of Dental Programs for NMSU-DACC’s Dental Hygiene program, expressed his enthusiasm for this development. “Being recognized by AADH is a testament to the quality of education that we provide,” Dr. Gonzalez stated.“Our CE courses, including those in local anesthesia, radiology, and dental education strategies, are designed to ensure that dental professionals are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to excel in their practice and deliver exceptional patient care. Importantly, our inclusive course offering emphasizes the need for specialized training in providing dental care to patients with unique needs, ensuring that every patient receives the highest standard of care.”For more information about the CE courses available, including enrollment details, please visit NMSU-DACC Dental Hygiene Program Website About NMSU Global:NMSU Global Campus is the online campus of NMSU, offering a wide range of high-quality online degree programs and microlearning courses designed to meet the needs of working professionals and lifelong learners. With a commitment to excellence in education and a focus on innovation, NMSU Global Campus empowers students to achieve their academic and career goals in a flexible and accessible learning environment.

