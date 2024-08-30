Submit Release
State Court Administrator Awarded the Gerald W. VandeWalle Medal

State Court Administrator Sally Holewa, was awarded the Gerald W. VandeWalle Medal at the 2024 annual meeting of the State Bar Association of North Dakota. The recipient of the VandeWalle Medal is chosen by the State Bar Association’s Board of Governors and recognizes individuals for their significant dedication and contributions to the administrate of justice or the improvement of the judicial system. 

Holewa has served as the North Dakota state court administrator since 2005. She previously worked as a unit trial court administrator in North Dakota and in administrative positions in courts in Minnesota and Michigan. She is a past president of the Conference of State Court Administrators and past vice-chair of the Board of Directors for the National Center for State Court Administrators.

