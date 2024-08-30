Notice of First Budget Hearing - September 7, 2024

Published on August 30, 2024

Pursuant to Resolution No. R-24-0284 adopted on July 25, 2024, the Miami City Commission will hold its First Budget Hearing on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the City Commission chambers located at Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, FL 33133.

The September 7, 2024 First Budget Hearing will be broadcast live for members of the public to view on the City’s website (www.miamigov.com/tv), Facebook, Twitter (X), YouTube, Comcast Channel 77 (Comcast only for residents living in the City of Miami), and AT&T Channel 99 (AT&T only for residents living in the City of Miami).

For your information, public comment on agenda items to be heard at this hearing can be submitted via an online comment form and will be distributed to the Elected Officials and City Administration and made part of the public record. The deadline to submit public comment via the online comment form will occur when the Chairperson closes public comment for the hearing.

Public comment on agenda items to be heard at this hearing may also be provided live at City Hall, 3500 Pan American Drive, Miami, Florida, subject to any and all rules and procedures as the City may implement or amend. Public comment will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m.

**Please visit https://www.miami.gov/meetinginstructions for detailed instructions on how to provide public comment using the online public comment form.**

A copy of the agenda for the First Budget Hearing will be available at: http://miamifl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx

Should any person desire to appeal any decision of the City Commission with respect to any matter to be considered at this hearing, that person shall ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made including all testimony and evidence upon which any appeal may be based (F.S. 286.0105). Notwithstanding the foregoing, pursuant to Florida Statutes Sections 200.065(3) and 286.0105, and Florida Administrative Code Rule 12D-17.005(2)(c)22, no verbatim record is required for the appeal of any decision made during public hearings required by Chapter 200 (Determination of Millage).

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, persons needing special accommodations to participate in this proceeding may contact the Office of the City Clerk at (305) 250-5361 (Voice) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding. TTY users may call via 711 (Florida Relay Service) no later than three (3) business days prior to the proceeding.