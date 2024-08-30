Smithville Man Arrested, Charged in TBI Homicide Investigation
DEKALB COUNTY – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, have arrested a Smithville man in connection to a Thursday homicide.
At the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, special agents began investigating the death of 39-year-old Earl Craig Asberry, Jr., shortly after deputies found the man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound behind a home in the 100 block of Streamer Drive. During the investigation, authorities developed information leading to c as the person responsible for the crime.
On Friday, agents arrested McKenzie (DOB 10/3/1957) and charged him with one count of Second-Degree Murder. Authorities subsequently booked him into the DeKalb County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
