Statement by Secretary Xavier Becerra - Kinship Care Month

We know that children do better when they’re with their families. We also know that too many families have been adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality – including families of color and families from underserved rural areas.

When families need extra support, it is often grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other relatives, or kin - a close family friend, a godparent - who step forward to provide support and care for the children, either temporarily or permanently. One of the main benefits of kinship fostering is that it provides children with a sense of stability and security. By placing children with relatives or family friends, they can remain in familiar surroundings and maintain important relationships.

This month, we honor the millions of Americans who take on the responsibility of helping families who need extra support, including caring for our most vulnerable children.

I started my career providing legal aid to families – including issues relating to foster care. I worked on these issues throughout my time in Congress and as Attorney General of California. Now, as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, I’m proud to say that we have made some of the most substantial advances in child welfare in a generation. This year alone, we have published new rules that support the thousands of dedicated kinship and foster families around the country, and invested in community-based child abuse and neglect prevention programs that help to prevent the conditions that lead to kids entering foster care in the first place.

As we recognize, Kinship Care Month, let us redouble our efforts to support children and families in need and honor the sacrifices being made by kin who commit to helping children and families facing the greatest needs. We are in this together. We have your back.