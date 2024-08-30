Memorializing Public Servants and Historical Figures

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation designating portions of highways, bridges and overpasses in memory of six individuals whose legacies carry significance to their communities and New York State as a whole.

“The legacies of enslaved New Yorkers, law enforcement killed while protecting their communities and lifelong public servants are stories of courage and self-sacrifice,” Governor Hochul said. “By honoring their memories, we forever pay tribute to their lives and to the spirit which defines the best of our state.”

Legislation S.4262B/A.4913B honors Peter Wheeler by renaming the bridge on State Route 34-B crossing Salmon Creek in Lansing as the “Peter Wheeler Memorial Bridge.” Wheeler was enslaved in Ludlowville in the early 1800s.

State Senator Lea Webb said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for signing this legislation that memorializes Peter Wheeler, an enslaved man who fought against the barriers caused by slavery, to become a symbol of courage and resilience. This act ensures that Wheeler's story, and the lessons it imparts, will continue to inspire future generations. By designating the new bridge over Salmon Creek as the ‘Peter Wheeler Memorial Bridge,’ we not only honor his legacy but also acknowledge his impact within Tompkins County and our state.”

Assemblymember Anna R. Kelles said, “This bridge naming on State Route 34 in Lansing, NY honors the legacy of Peter Wheeler, an enslaved man, who escaped bondage to live as a free man, his narrative standing as a stark reminder of the deep-seated history of slavery in our community, vividly portraying the inhumane realities endured by thousands who suffered the loss of their fundamental human rights. He was taken as a baby from his mother by a white family before ultimately being sold at age 11 to a man who moved him to Ludlowville, NY. He suffered brutal treatment at the hands of his enslaver before escaping and going on to live life as a world traveler and sailor, writing a one-of-a-kind autobiography that can still be found in paperback today, Chains and Freedom. The Peter Wheeler Bridge serves as a testament to the resilience of African American people throughout our history who had their liberties stolen from them through slavery. Thank you to the Town of Lansing for honoring Peter Wheeler and to Governor Hochul for supporting this effort to ensure we face our past with honesty, honor those who fought for freedom and justice, and mark a path of equity forward into our future.”

Legislation S.8121/A.8359 honors Detective Sergeant Frank Gualdino by renaming the Tuckahoe Road overpass over the Sprain Brook Parkway as the “Detective Sergeant Frank Gualdino Memorial Bridge.” Detective Sergeant Gualdino was killed in a collision at that overpass in 2022.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Today we honor public servants and historical figures whose legacies have shaped our communities. I was honored to sponsor the bill renaming the Tuckahoe Road overpass over the Sprain Brook Parkway as the ‘Detective Sergeant Frank Gualdino Memorial Bridge.’ Detective Sergeant Gualdino dedicated 24 years of his life to the Yonkers Police Department, and his tragic passing in the line of duty at this overpass makes this tribute all the more poignant. This renaming ensures that his legacy of service will be remembered by generations of New Yorkers to come. I thank Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the state legislature for their partnership.”

Assemblymember Nader J. Sayegh said, “Detective Sergeant Gualdino bravely and faithfully served in law enforcement for nearly three decades, proudly protecting his hometown of Yonkers for most of his career. Even the smallest duty was important to him, and he was essential to the operations of the Third Precinct, Traffic Court and Traffic/Motorcycle Unit. His dedication and professionalism serve as a shining example for all of us. He will always be deeply loved and missed by his family and friends, the Yonkers Police Department and all those who knew him.”

Legislation S.7588A/A.7123A honors NYPD Detective Brian P. Simonsen by renaming the Halsey Manor Road overpass at the Long Island Expressway in the Town of Brookhaven as the “NYPD Detective Brian P. Simonsen Memorial Bridge.” Detective Simonsen was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

State Senator Anthony H. Palumbo said, “As New Yorkers, it is critical to honor and memorialize the service and sacrifice of our men and women in law enforcement. By renaming Halsey Manor Road overpass as the NYPD Detective Brian P. Simonsen Memorial Bridge, we are paying tribute to Detective Simonsen, his family, and our amazing police officers who go above and beyond every day, despite the dangers, to keep our communities safe. This bridge will stand as a testament of our gratitude to Brian and as a tribute to this extraordinary man.”

Assemblymember Jodi Giglio said, “Detective Simonsen exemplified the highest standards of courage and dedication. It was only fitting we honor his memory in a way that will be a lasting testament to his contributions to our community. This memorial will not only honor Detective Simonsen’s lasting legacy but also inspire future generations to appreciate the dedication and sacrifices of all law enforcement officials. I would like to thank my colleagues, including Senator Palumbo, for their support on this endeavor, and I am beyond ecstatic that this legislation was passed.”

Legislation S.7707A/A.8186A honors Medford Fire Department Commissioner Niel Marturiello by renaming the bridge on County Road 16 crossing I-495 in Brookhaven as the “Medford FD Commissioner Niel Marturiello Memorial Bridge.” Commissioner Marturiello served in the Fire Department for more than 50 years and was a responder to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

State Senator Dean Murray said, “Niel Marturiello was a fixture in Medford and beloved by his community. A decorated war hero, Niel received a Purple Heart and a National Medal of Honor while serving his country. At home in Medford, Niel received over 75 additional awards & recognitions for his over 50 years of service in the Medford Fire Department as well as his volunteer service with the Medford Chamber of Commerce, VFW Post 2937 and American Legion Post 1848. If it happened in Medford, Niel had a hand in making it happen. I thank Governor Hochul for signing into law, legislation that recognizes and memorializes the life and legacy of a man who truly dedicated his life to the service of others.”

Assemblymember Joe DeStefano said, “Niel was Mr. Medford, known by everyone for his dedication to our community. He served as a fire district commissioner for more than a half century and was a 9/11 responder. l know many people will remember him when they cross the bridge that bears his name.”

Legislation S.8101A/A.8187A honors Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputy Michael J. Finerson by renaming State Route 12E crossing the Chaumont River in Chaumont as the “Michael J. Finerson Memorial Bridge.” Sheriffs Deputy Finerson was killed in the line of duty in 1970.

Assemblymember Scott Gray said, “Deputy Michael J. Finerson's bravery and sacrifice exemplify the dedication of our law enforcement officers. As we honor his memory with the dedication of the Route 12E bridge over Chaumont river, we ensure that his heroic actions and ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten. Deputy Finerson gave his life to protect the citizens of Jefferson County, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

Legislation S.9262/A.5564B honors Senior Investigator Thomas M. O’Neill by renaming the Crooked Hill Road Overpass crossing over the Sagtikos Parkway in the town of Islip as the “Senior Investigator Thomas M. O’Neill Memorial Bridge.” Senior Investigator O’Neill died while on duty in 2005.

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “I extend my gratitude to Governor Hochul for signing this measure into law, which officially designates the Crooked Hill Road Overpass as the 'Senior Investigator Thomas M. O'Neill Memorial Bridge.' This recognition is a fitting tribute to Senior Investigator O'Neill's unwavering dedication and service to our community. His legacy will continue for generations to come, serving as a lasting reminder of his commitment and sacrifice.”

Assemblymember Keith P. Brown said, “Senior Investigator Thomas M. O'Neill exemplified the true spirit of service and sacrifice. His dedication to protecting our community, even at the cost of his own life, deserves the highest honor. The designation of the highway will forever honor his heroic service and ensures that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of law enforcement officers.”