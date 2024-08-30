Press Releases

08/30/2024

Attorney General Tong Files Amicus Brief in Support of Florida Law that Prohibits Individuals Under 21 from Purchasing Firearms

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit urging that court to affirm the lower court’s decision to uphold Florida’s law prohibiting individuals under the age of 21 from purchasing firearms.

Attorney General Tong and the coalition filed the brief in National Rifle Association v. Commissioner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The lawsuit challenges a provision of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act that generally prohibits the purchase of firearms by individuals under the age of 21. Attorney General Tong also joined a coalition in October 2021 defending the Florida law in the same case. A panel of the appellate court issued an opinion in March 2023 upholding the law, but the full court voted to rehear the case and will hear argument in the fall.

“Age restrictions on firearm ownership are commonsense and lifesaving. The appellate court was right when they first affirmed the law, and they should continue to do so now. My office will fight in any case and any forum to protect vital public safety laws,” said Attorney General Tong.

In the brief, Attorney General Tong and the coalition argue that the Second Amendment does not prevent states from enacting sensible regulations designed to promote gun safety and protect against gun violence that are consistent with historical tradition. For example, the coalition explains states have long exercised their power to protect the health, safety and welfare of their residents by enacting safety measures to minimize gun violence.

Additionally, Attorney General Tong and the coalition explain Florida’s age-based regulation is consistent with measures taken by other states and upheld by other courts across the country. Although regulations differ based on each state’s needs, virtually every state and the District of Columbia has imposed some age-based restrictions on the sale or use of firearms, and at least 19 states and the District of Columbia have enacted a minimum age requirement of 21 for the sale or possession of certain categories of firearms.

Joining Attorney General Tong in filing the amicus brief are the attorneys general for California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.



