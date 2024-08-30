Outdoor Funding Council Seeks Candidate Projects to Enhance Recreation in Idaho

The Outdoor Recreation Fund Advisory Council (ORFAC) is accepting applications to build projects that expand recreational opportunities within Idaho. For 2024, the council has $5 million to spend on capital projects (trails, bridges, campgrounds, etc.) that create or enhance outdoors access.

Funding for this round of projects comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which carries firm timelines for any funds to be obligated and spent. The Council seeks projects that can be under contract by the end of 2024 and completed before the end of 2026.

“This represents a great, potential opportunity for those who have shovel-ready projects, or ones that are close to it, to build facilities that create new access to the outdoors,” said Susan Buxton, director of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and an ORFAC council member. “We want proposals that can be done quickly and give the recreating public something new opportunities.”

Governor Brad Little and Idaho Legislature in early 2023 provided the initial $5 million for ORFAC’s work, which resulted in several proposals that are in the planning stage. Earlier this year, the Legislature, with Governor Little’s support, approved a second round of funding.

The Governor’s order creating the council targets “opportunities for camping, fishing, hunting, accessing trails and other outdoor pursuits” for potential projects. IDPR, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Idaho Department of Lands are charged to work cooperatively to propose projects, manage under-utilized resources and monetize outdoor recreation for long-term sustainability.

The application deadline is September 30, 2024. For more information on ORFAC or to apply for a project, see https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/orfac/.

For more information about the Council and its work, contact ORFAC Coordinator Skylar Jett at skylarjett13@gmail.comor at 208-599-3264.