Lynn E. Crooks 1941-2024

Lynn Edward Crooks, 83, was welcomed home into the loving arms of Jesus on August 25, 2024. He passed away peacefully but experienced heart disease for several years.

Lynn was born July 17, 1941, on a farm near Hankison, ND to Orra and Ervin Crooks. A man of considerable achievement, Lynn excelled in his education, playing football in high school as a half back and co- captain and graduated as a co salutatorian. He later attended NDSU for 2 years before transferring to UND to study law. His first career started as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the State of North Dakota and later as an Assistant US Attorney in Fargo until his retirement in 2002.

During those years he was involved in hundreds of criminal prosecutions, many that required contested trials. Two of the more notable trials were against Leonard Peltier and Gordon Kahl, both were tried in Fargo and generated national attention.

In May of 2002, the Governor of South Dakota, William Janklow declared May 3, 2002, as Lynn Crooks day to memorialize the many federal cases he tried.

Lynn received the Outstanding Assistant U.S. Attorney of the year award given by the national association of former U.S. attorneys and the Director’s Award for Superior Achievement twice in his career.

Beyond his professional life, Lynn found great joy in his family, marrying his beloved wife, Nancy in 1974 and cherishing time spent with their children, Mark, and Lori. He was an avid storyteller with a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. Lynn was known for his generous spirit and active involvement in his community, including his dedication to Hope Lutheran Church, the Masonic Lodge, and El Zagel Shrine.

Lynn’s life was marked by a passion for reading, learning, and enjoying the outdoors, whether through hunting, fishing, or family vacations. His legacy of kindness, humor, and service will always be remembered.

Lynn is survived by his daughter, Lori (Dan) Traiser of Fergus Falls, MN; her three grandchildren, Kristin Traiser of Mayer, MN, Jenna Traiser of Fargo, ND and Erik Traiser of Fargo, ND; daughter-in-law, Sharon Ponik of Fargo, ND; sister, Mary (Dave) Kluge of Hankinson, ND; brother, Richard Crooks of Hankinson, ND; sisters-in-law, Joan Crooks of Pingree, ID, Cindy Crooks of Hankinson, ND; brother in law, Richard Koehler of Wauwatosa, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lynn is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; son, Mark Ponik; and grandson, Louis West.

View the full obituary here: https://boulgerfuneralhome.com/obits/lynn-e-crooks/