Wood River Valley black bears are back in town and finding residential garbage

Once on scene, Fish and Game staff successfully darted the adult bear, allowing the bear to be safely transported and released near Galena Summit.

“The bear just happened to wander into Hailey and found an abundance of apples in the backyard of a home in the Woodside neighborhood” according to Brandyn Hurd, senior conservation officer, “since this bear just appeared in town, we didn’t find the bear to be food conditioned and because of the circumstances near the school, we determined the bear could be safely darted and immobilize allowing us to transport it north of Ketchum, well away from Wood River Valley communities.”

Multiple bear reports in mid-valley

Over the last three weeks, multiple residents have detected bears roaming their neighborhoods in mid-valley subdivisions. Numerous residents reported that bears had knocked over garbage carts to get access to food.

Bears finding food in residential garbage is concerning since food-conditioned bears can quickly become a public safety issue for residents and their pets.

To avoid future incidents, residents must secure their garbage in a garage or locked shed to keep it away from a hungry bear.

Garbage carts must not be put curbside until the morning of pick-up.

Once food-conditioned, bears can start to guard garbage carts, making them a threat to public safety.

Report urban bears

Biologists are urging residents to report any bear activity around homes and neighborhoods, especially if the bear is getting access to residential garbage.

Early reporting can allow Fish and Game staff to work with residents to proactively haze bears away from homes and neighborhoods, reducing the chances of a bear becoming food conditioned.

Reports of urban bears can be made to the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

Report all bears displaying aggressive or threatening behavior to your local county sheriff by calling 911.