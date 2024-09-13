Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Global Market Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The low voltage cables & accessories market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $157.95 billion in 2023 to $168.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to electrification of rural areas, telecommunications expansion, residential construction, safety standards and regulations, electrified transportation.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The low voltage cables & accessories market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $219.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electric vehicle charging infrastructure, smart cities initiatives, decentralized energy generation, growth of e-commerce, environmental sustainability.

Growth Driver Of The Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

The rising electricity demand is expected to propel the low voltage cables and accessories market. Global electricity demand is rising due to strong economic growth in developing countries, a rising increase in household incomes, electrification of transportation, and growing demand for digitally connected devices. The increased demand for electricity is expected to boost the utilization of low-voltage cables and accessories, as they act as the main component for the secondary distribution of electricity to various industrial and household components.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the low voltage cables & accessories market include Prysmian S.P.A., Nexans S.A., General Cable Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., NKT Cables Group GmbH, ABB Ltd.

Technology innovations and advancements in the design of cable accessories are key trends gaining popularity in the low-voltage cables & accessories market. The companies operating in the low-voltage cables and accessories sector are focusing on developing innovative products with the latest technologies, improvised product offerings, and cost-efficiency.

Segments:

1) By Product: Overhead Products, Underground Products

2) By Voltage: Up to 240V, 241V – 440V, 441V – 1000V

3) By Material: Copper, Aluminum

4) By End-User: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the low voltage cables & accessories market share in 2023, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the low voltage cables & accessories market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Definition

The low voltage cables & accessories refer to low voltage electrical wires used for secondary distribution of electricity at voltages less than 1 kV. Low-voltage cables and accessories are widely used for digital and communication purposes.

Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Low Voltage Cables & Accessories Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on low voltage cables & accessories market size, low voltage cables & accessories market drivers and trends, low voltage cables & accessories market major players, low voltage cables & accessories competitors' revenues, low voltage cables & accessories market positioning, and low voltage cables & accessories market growth across geographies. The low voltage cables & accessories market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

