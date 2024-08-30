Evel Knievel Anniversary Ride On Labor Day in Twin Falls

Motorcycle Daredevil Kyle Miller

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Festivities will begin at 10 AM on Sunday, September 1, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the attempt by legendary daredevil Evel Knievel to jump the Snake River Gorge on a steam-powered rocket.

Twin Falls daredevil Kyle Miller will motorcycle base jump off the rim of the Snake River Canyon into open air in a salute to the historic jump half a century earlier. Knievel almost succeeded, flying across the canyon until his parachute opened prematurely, dropping him on the far bank of the river with minor injuries.

Parking is available in the trailhead parking lot at the corner of Eastland Drive and Pole Line Road.

The best place to view the jump is from the canyon rim trail, accessed from the parking lot and then a short 200-yard walk west on the trail. This location will give great views of Miller's flight, with Evel’s dirt ramp in the background.

The lineup for the ride across the bridge will begin at 11AM and the moto parade will commence at noon, ending in downtown Twin Falls at Koto Brewery.

See ReturnToSnakeRiver.com for more details

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.