Daredevils Join Celebration of 50th Anniversary of Evel Knievel’s Snake River Rocket Ride

Today's adventure sports heroes honor the man who broke every barrier

TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colby Raha, one of the greatest X-Game gold medalists and extreme sport champions of all time, will join legendary daredevil and world-record-holder Robbie “Maddo” Maddison, Grand Marshal, in a parade and ceremonies honoring Evel Knievel and his spectacular Snake River Canyon jump in the ride over the Perrine bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho, September 1, 2024.

The Labor Day event marks the 50th anniversary of the audacious attempt by Evel Knievel to jump the Snake River Canyon in a “Skycycle.”

Knievel chose the Idaho location after federal officials refused to let him attempt to jump the Grand Canyon. He almost made it across the gorge, but a parachute opened prematurely, and winds pulled him back into the canyon, where he barely escaped drowning in the river.

The “Return To Snake River” event will feature a motorcycle parade led by Raha, Maddison, and Kelly Knievel, Evel’s son.

Maddison, an Australian motorcycle stunt performer, broke the world motorcycle jumping record in 2007, on the 40th anniversary of Evel Knievel’s jump over the fountains at Caesar’s Palace, and later successfully surfed a motorbike on a wave in Tahiti.

Raha, a native of Palmdale, California, won his first X Games gold medal in 2017 as a relative unknown and went on to win many more at subsequent competitions.

The parade will begin near the Perrine Bridge, which features a monument to Knievel and his wild ride on the steam-powered Skycycle. It will end downtown on Main Street, where Koto Brewing will offer “Evel Knievel Imperial” beer.

Members of the Knievel family will be present, including Evel’s son Kelly, and singer Krysten Knievel, daughter of Evel’s son Kaptain Robbie Knievel, along with her Knievel Daredevil Band.

Visitors will be able to see the actual Skycycle X-2 that Evel piloted over – and into – the canyon half a century ago.

They can also stand on the canyon-rim ramp from which Evel’s rocket blasted into nearly half a mile of empty air.

Robert “Evel” Knievel (1938-2007) learned early in his career as a motorcycle daredevil that spectacular stunts and crashes only added to his fame and drew larger crowds. He crashed 13 times in 175 jumps over everything from buses and lions to sharks, and held the Guinness world record for the most broken bones: 35 multiple fractures requiring countless hospital stays and 15 major surgeries.

Young people today are fascinated by Evel as the fearless “Godfather of Extreme Sports” who blazed the way for their motorcycle stunts, skateboarding, BMX Freestyle, rock climbing, surfing, wingsuit flying, and other action adventures.

Knievel’s customized motorcycles, star-spangled leather jumpsuit, cape, and boots are in the Smithsonian Institution.

More information is at https://www.EvelKnievel.com/ and https://AAPR.com/knievel/.