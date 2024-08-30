Under Secretary Lago to Travel to the People’s Republic of China and Mongolia to Advance U.S. Commercial Interests

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, August 30, 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will travel to Beijing and Tianjin, China, and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, from September 3-10, 2024, to advance U.S. commercial interests in both countries.

In Tianjin, Under Secretary Lago will co-lead the second U.S.-China Commercial Issues Working Group Vice-Ministerial meeting, where she will advocate for a level playing field for U.S. businesses in China and discuss discrete commercial issues raised by the U.S. business community. In Beijing, she will meet with People’s Republic of China officials and U.S. business representatives to explore commercial opportunities in the healthcare and climate sectors. At an event convening healthcare experts and business representatives, Under Secretary Lago will promote U.S. innovations to improve cancer care for women.

In Ulaanbaatar, the Under Secretary will meet with senior Mongolian government officials and U.S. and Mongolian business leaders, including a roundtable with Mongolian businesswomen, to discuss opportunities to strengthen the country’s business environment and two-way trade and investment.

