IN INDIA, $109M EXPORT BUMP FOLLOWS MDCP-SUPPORTED PUSH FOR BETTER WATER STANDARDS

U.S. exports of water and wastewater treatment equipment to India in 2024 were $396 million, increasing $109 million from $287 million in 2014. The export increase follows on the heals of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) opening an office in Mumbai and encouraging the adoption of the most current and scientifically proven standards as water infrastructure is developed.

ITA supported the effort with a $299,955 Market Development Cooperator Program (MDCP) award in 2014. As the largest nonprofit, scientific and educational association dedicated to managing and treating water, AWWA is a leading developer and publisher of standards for the water sector.

MDCP Award Nudges Industry

With the MDCP award and technical support from ITA’s Industry & Analysis, Office of Energy and Environmental Industries, and Commercial Service India, ITA was able to help AWWA open an office in Mumbai, India in 2015.

AWWA provided most of the initial investment, matching ITA at a ratio of more than two to one. From this base, AWWA promotes the use of up-to-date resources and proven standards covering topics like source (e.g., water supply wells), storage, treatment, and distribution.

Activity Continues Long After MDCP Investment

AWWA support has continued long after the MDCP award was spent. From its beginnings in 2014, the initiative has evolved into the AWWAIndia Association. It continues to promote water infrastructure development that meets high industry standards.

AWWA’s work in India means that more people that desperately need access to clean water will get it. It also increases the demand for quality water system equipment like that made by U.S. manufacturers.

Learn more about the Market Development Cooperator Program