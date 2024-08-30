Statement by Under Secretary Lago on Ghana’s Announcement to Partner with U.S. Nuclear Companies to Deploy First Small Modular Reactor in Africa

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. - On August 29, the Republic of Ghana announced the selection of leading U.S. nuclear technology company NuScale Power and development partner Regnum Technologies for a project to develop a small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear power plant in Ghana — which would be the first SMR on the African continent. In addition to supporting thousands of U.S. manufacturing and engineering jobs, this historic project further strengthens the U.S.-Ghana commercial relationship and demonstrates the Commerce Department’s commitment to encourage more U.S. commercial engagement across the African continent.

In celebration of the occasion, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago issued the following statement:

“I congratulate NuScale Power, Regnum Technologies and Nuclear Power Ghana on this momentous announcement, which is projected to support thousands of U.S. jobs and accelerate Ghana’s clean energy transition as a model for the continent. I’m pleased to see cutting-edge U.S. technologies at the forefront of Ghana’s plans to integrate civil nuclear into its energy portfolio, advancing the country’s climate goals and powering further economic development.”

