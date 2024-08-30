Assistant Secretary Venkataraman to Travel to Canada to Champion Opportunities for U.S. Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, August 30, 2024

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

Email: publicaffairs@trade.gov

Phone: 202-482-3809

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman will travel to Ottawa and Toronto, Canada from September 3-6 to represent the Department of Commerce at the Entrepreneurship Exchange 2024 (EX24). He will also meet with senior Canadian officials to build on the strong friendship and alliance between our countries and promote opportunities for exports in several engagements with U.S. industry leaders operating in the Canadian market.

In Ottawa, Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will reaffirm the Department of Commerce’s commitment to a strong bilateral commercial relationship in meetings with senior Canadian government officials. The U.S.-Canada relationship spans over 150 years, with Canada being the United States’ top trading partners with nearly $2.6 billion in goods and services and supporting millions of jobs on both sides of the border. During his meetings, the Assistant Secretary will discuss shared objectives as outlined in the Roadmap for Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership and ongoing efforts to enhance North American economic security and competitiveness, supply chain resiliency, digital policies, and cooperation on critical minerals among other topics.

In Toronto, Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will deliver remarks at the third EX24, which is being hosted by the Small Business Roundtable. EX24 will focus on the global state of entrepreneurship and explore policy solutions to the challenges impacting entrepreneurs, industry trends, economic development, and the future of small and medium-sized businesses among other topics. At EX24, the Assistant Secretary will advocate for policies that strengthen the broader North American commercial ecosystem for small businesses and entrepreneurs, including those from underserved communities. He will also meet with U.S. and Canadian private sector representatives to hear their views on opportunities and challenges in the market and to encourage Canadian companies to explore opportunities in the United States market.

###

