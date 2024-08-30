PSD Announces The 09-09-2024 Meeting of The VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee Has Been Postponed (New Date and Time TBD)
The Planned September 9th Meeting of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee is Postponed; New Meeting Date and Further Details Will Be Announced Once Known.
Due to the unexpected unavailability of several Committee members, the previously scheduled September 9, 2024 meeting of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel's (VT-NDCAP's) Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee is postponed to a later date. The new meeting date, time, location, and other details for this rescheduled meeting will be announced once they are known.
The date of VT-NDCAP’s next Full Panel Meeting, September 23, 2024, is not affected by this change.
