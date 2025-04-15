Vermonters Invited to Participate in Digital Empowerment Planning

Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is inviting residents to attend our first regular Digital Empowerment (DE) Quarterly Meeting. It’s an opportunity to get an update on our work, share ideas, and ask questions. Vermont’s DE Plan is the way Vermont will make sure every resident has high-quality, accessible, affordable technology resources and knows how to use them. The virtual meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 16, 2:00-3:30. You can register at our website.

Vermont’s DE Plan has five parts: research to understand what’s needed, devices for people who need them, a Digital Navigator Program to provide resources and teach digital skills, workforce training to maximize digital opportunity, and grants to organizations representing and serving Vermonters negatively impacted by the digital divide. These grants will support organizations to scale their capacity to provide services complementary to Vermont's Digital Empowerment plan. The goal is to support and improve existing efforts in a sustainable way.

Vermont was awarded $5.3 million in federal funding to implement its DE Plan. You can read the DE Plan, including a plan summary and translation into 14 languages and an ASL video summary, at our website.