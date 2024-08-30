Stepping Back Is Also an Opportunity

From mid-2023 to February 2024, Ayesha joined the Great Ideas Space 2023 Programme for Afghanistan: Food Security and Job Creation through Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which sought to equip young entrepreneurs in Afghanistan with the skills to identify and develop innovative entrepreneurial solutions to address issues such as food insecurity, unemployment and social problems.

The programme, offered for free to learners thanks to the support of the Government and People of Japan, included two online learning phases on the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and innovation, and leadership, strategy and innovation. It culminated in an in-person workshop, where top participants collaborated to create launch-ready business plans for their ventures.

Although she already had experience running her business, Ayesha says that the UNITAR programme taught her many things that she needed to know as an entrepreneur and businesswoman. In particular, developing a business plan for her venture gave her a strong foundation – one that she was missing – for going forth.

Calling the in-person workshop “a dream”, Ayesha says the support and feedback she received from her coaches and fellow entrepreneurs was inspiring. The experience gave her confidence in her skills in running a business.

I learned many things that I needed to know as an entrepreneur and businesswoman. The main thing I gained was the confidence I needed.”—Ayesha (Afghanistan), UNITAR alumna

Ayesha is excited to adopt the ideas, advice and knowledge to enhance her business. She is currently working on a new jewellery collection in collaboration with other designers, harmonizing their talent and style to push existing boundaries.