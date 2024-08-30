Rural Affairs Quarterly Report – August 2024

We’re excited to share our Rural Affairs Quarterly Report for August 2024. The report contains a wide range of investments, engagement and growth happening in rural Utah!

The Division of Drinking Water is overseeing 45 drinking water construction projects across rural Utah, including source improvements, storage, pipelines, treatment plans, and lead service line replacements.

The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands secured more than $5 million for wildfire mitigation, benefiting Moab and surrounding communities through the Community Wildfire Defense Grant.

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation launched the Outdoor Recreation Initiative, established by HB 224, to direct significant state investment into outdoor activities under the Utah Outdoor Adventure Commission’s oversight.

Heber City broke ground on their Main Street Park project after the City Council approved changes to enhance the downtown area for businesses and visitors.

Our administration is committed to supporting rural Utah and ensuring every Utahn has the access and opportunities they deserve. Read the full rural report here.