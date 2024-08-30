Public Notice: Updated USDA Income Guidelines for the Application for Educational Benefits (8/30/24)

Application is Used to Determine School Funding, Opportunities for Students and Families MINNEAPOLIS – The Free School Meals for Kids Program brought school breakfast and lunch to students across the state at no cost to the student. While breakfast and lunch remain free for students, with the announcement of the updated income guidelines the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) encourages households to complete the Application for Educational Benefits provided by their child’s school. Students who are approved for free or reduced price meals and their families may also qualify for programs including Summer EBT as well as fee reductions for internet services, transportation, and extracurricular activities and child care. "The Free School Meals for Kids Program gives students across the state access to a nutritious breakfast and lunch that ensures they are fed and ready to learn—without their parents worrying about whether there is money in a school meal account," said Commissioner Willie Jett. "The updated income guidelines released today are a great reminder that the Application for Educational Benefits can help schools and families gain access to additional funding and programs." Through the Free School Meals for Kids Program, Minnesota students have access to one breakfast and one lunch at no cost—regardless of their free and reduced-price meal eligibility status—if they attend a school that participates in both the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program (SBP). The Application for Educational Benefits determines the amount of federal and state funding a school will receive in connection to these programs. Additional federal meal reimbursement is available to schools/districts that meet severe need criteria based on free and reduced-price meal eligibility. Free and reduced-price meal data is also used to determine a school’s eligibility for additional federal nutrition programs. The income guidelines are also used to determine free and reduced price meal eligibility at child and adult care programs. The USDA income guidelines for free and reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program and the Child and Adult Care Food Program are effective from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025. MDE is distributing this public notice on behalf of schools, childcare centers, family childcare sponsoring organizations, adult care centers, and other organizations that participate in these USDA programs: National School Lunch Program

School Breakfast Program

Child and Adult Care Food Program Download the public notice. Federal regulations for these programs require the notice to be provided to local media so that, when possible, it may be printed as a public service to readers. If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact MDE –

Nutrition Program Services at (651) 582-8526, 1-800-366-8922 (Minnesota Toll-free)

or mde.fns@state.mn.us. MDE requests the public notice be posted in the appropriate section of the printed or

electronic material. Disclaimer: This request should not be deemed as an offer for or acceptance of any contract to publish, nor shall this request be deemed an authorization for payment.

